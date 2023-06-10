 Chennai-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Engine Failure
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Engine Failure

Chennai-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Engine Failure

The aircraft, designated as BAY-242, had a total load of 231 passengers and 2 crew members on board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

IndiGo flight 6E 2789 from Delhi to Chennai encountered a full emergency situation when it had to return back to Delhi due to an engine failure.

The aircraft had a total load of 231 passengers and 2 crew members on board. The incident occurred during the flight, prompting the decision to land safely.

The aircraft successfully touched down at 22:38 hours, ensuring the safety of all individuals on board. The prompt response and skilled handling of the emergency situation by the flight crew contributed to a secure landing.

The flight had departed from Delhi airport at 9.46 PM and was supposed to land in Chennai at 12:24 AM.

This is a developing story...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Governor Meets SEC As Violence Escalates While Filing Nomination

West Bengal: Governor Meets SEC As Violence Escalates While Filing Nomination

Chennai-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Engine Failure

Chennai-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Engine Failure

Punjab: Armed Robbers Loot₹7 cr From Cash Management Service Firm’s Office

Punjab: Armed Robbers Loot₹7 cr From Cash Management Service Firm’s Office

Punjab: NCSC seeks Report On Fake Caste Certificate Made By Singer Mann's Father 34 Years Ago

Punjab: NCSC seeks Report On Fake Caste Certificate Made By Singer Mann's Father 34 Years Ago

'Rahul Baba Is Going Abroad To Escape Summer Heat: Amit Shah on Congress Leader's US Visit

'Rahul Baba Is Going Abroad To Escape Summer Heat: Amit Shah on Congress Leader's US Visit