Chennai-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Engine Failure

IndiGo flight 6E 2789 from Delhi to Chennai encountered a full emergency situation when it had to return back to Delhi due to an engine failure.
The aircraft had a total load of 231 passengers and 2 crew members on board. The incident occurred during the flight, prompting the decision to land safely.
The aircraft successfully touched down at 22:38 hours, ensuring the safety of all individuals on board. The prompt response and skilled handling of the emergency situation by the flight crew contributed to a secure landing.
The flight had departed from Delhi airport at 9.46 PM and was supposed to land in Chennai at 12:24 AM.
This is a developing story...
