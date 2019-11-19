India’s first CDS to be announced next month, will become single-point military adviser to the government

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to be announced next month along with the appointment of the next army chief to replace Gen Bipin Rawat, who is retiring on December 31. The CDS will have the powers to direct the three service chiefs and create new theatre commands for optimal military response in case of hostilities.

The implementation committee appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and headed by national security adviser Ajit Doval is still to define the charter for the CDS. Sources claim the new CDS will be a single-point military adviser to the government, as suggested by the K Subrahmanyam-led Kargil Review Committee.

Sources have also claimed that the SDC’s commands will not only remain on paper but will be binding on the three services chiefs. The CDS is also expected to head all tri-service structures, with the existing post of Integrated Defence Staff being converted into the Vice Chief of Defence Staff along with being responsible for promoting jointmanship.

The current IDS chief Lt Gen PS Rajeshwar is being posted India’s only tri-service command at Andaman and Nicobar islands. The IDS will succeed Vice-Admiral Bimal Verma, who is retiring on November 30.

The Government had granted in-principle approval for the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). MoS for Defence Shripad Naik gave the information in a written reply to Vaiko and Dr T Subbarami Reddy in Rajya Sabha today.