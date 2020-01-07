'India’s daughter finally gets justice': Twitter reacts after Delhi court orders capital punishment to Nirbhaya rapists on Jan 22

The Delhi court has issued death warrant against all 4 convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case. The execution will be held on 22nd January at 7 am.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said that her daughter has got justice. "My daughter has got justice. Execution of the 4 convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system," she said

Her father Badrinath Singh said that the court's decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes. "I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes," he said.

Twitter was very elated with the judgement. Here is how Twitterati reacted: