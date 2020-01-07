'India’s daughter finally gets justice': Twitter reacts after Delhi court orders capital punishment to Nirbhaya rapists on Jan 22

The Delhi court has issued death warrant against all 4 convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case. The execution will be held on 22nd January at 7 am.
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said that her daughter has got justice. "My daughter has got justice. Execution of the 4 convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system," she said
Her father Badrinath Singh said that the court's decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes. "I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes," he said.
Twitter was very elated with the judgement. Here is how Twitterati reacted:
However, the court said that the convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days. "We will file curative petition in Supreme Court," said Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh.
On Monday, the court dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole witness by claiming that he was "tutored" and sought the registration of FIR against him.
The court had on December 20 reserved the order on an application filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta's father till today. The petition had stated that the girl's friend committed perjury for giving false testimony in the court.
The sole eye-witness was accompanying the 23-year-old girl when she was raped and murdered by six men on a moving bus on December 16, 2012.
Besides Pawan Kumar Gupta, three others - Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh faced the gallows in the case.
The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.
(With Inputs from ANI)
