India’s cumulative Covid vaccination coverage reaches 143 cr-mark: Health Ministry data

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 143 Crore landmark milestone (143,07,92,357) today, whereas more than 57 lakh (57,76,358) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today, as per the data given by the Union Health Ministry of India.

The ministry informed that 90% of the Indians have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and roughly 60% of them are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Monday issued detailed guidelines for the vaccination of children aged 15-18 as well as precaution doses for health/frontline workers and those above 60 with comorbidities.

The guidelines will come into effect from January 3 next year.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:07 PM IST