India's COVID-19 testing capacity surges to over 12 lakh daily tests: Health Ministry

"India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12L daily tests. Higher than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.