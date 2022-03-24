Indians can soon visit Mansarovar via Uttarakhand: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that Indian pilgrims will be able to travel to Kailash Mansarovar straight from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand by the end of 2023. This new route will cut dependency on Nepal and China.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Gadkari said majority of work on the project has been completed.

The road through Uttarakhand would not only cut time, but would offer a smooth ride unlike the present treacherous trek, he said.

Gadkari also told Parliament that his ministry was amping up road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir that would drastically cut travel time between Srinagar and Delhi or Mumbai. The projects cost Rs 7,000 crore, he said.

“Four tunnels are being constructed – Ladakh to Kargil, Kargil to Z-Morh, Z-Morh to Srinagar and Srinagar to Jammu. The Z-Morh is getting ready. Work is already on in Zojila tunnel. Some 1,000 workers are at the site currently. I have given a 2024 deadline to complete the project,” the minister said.

Devotees believe that Mount Kailash is the heavenly abode of Lord Shiva. They also believe that at Kailash Mansarovar the lords reside and meditate. Lake Mansarovar, a large freshwater lake, is also considered important as legends say that the lake is a bathing place for gods during Brahma Muhurta. According to Hindu beliefs, the lake was first created in the mind of Lord Brahma and so is named Mansarovar.

