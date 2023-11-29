 Indian Woman Anju, Who Went To Pakistan To Marry Lover, Returns Home To Meet Children
Anju, who has children in India from her previous huband, was accompanied by her Pakistani husband Nasullah accompanied her to the Wagah Border.

Indian woman Anju, who travelled to Pakistan to marry her social media friend in July, returned to India through Wagah Border. Anju, who has children in India from her previous huband, was accompanied by her Pakistani husband Nasullah accompanied her to the Wagah Border.

Nasrullah reportedly said that Anju said that she was in India to meet her children. Anju, who had travelled to Pakistan in July with a visa, converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima after getting married to Nasrullah, who she met on Facebook four years ago. Anju's Indian husband Arvind had said that she left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan.

Following her wedding to Nasrullah, Anju said, "I request all the media persons not to harass my relatives and children," she said. Anju is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan; and the couple have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Arvind later reportedly filed a police complaint against Anju and said he would not allow her to meet the children.

Anju's case bears resemblance to the case of Seema Haider, a mother of four from Pakistan, who sneaked in to India to be with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she connected with while playing PUBG in 2019. Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, have established their residence in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi.

article-image

