Indian Society of Advertisers' Global CEO Conference 2022 to focus on navigating a VUCA 2.0 World

Mumbai: Disruption is the order of the day in today’s world. Headwinds from inflation, climate change, supply chain bottlenecks and geo-political factors are among the major factors that have impacted the global economy. Organizations and brands have had to rapidly recalibrate themselves to keep up with these rapidly evolving dynamic forces. With this context, The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) is organizing the 3rd edition of The ISA Global CEO Conference on ‘VUCA 2.0: Transforming Organizations and Brands’ scheduled on 22nd August 2022 at ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai. VUCA 2.0 is characterized by incredibly high Volatility, tremendous Uncertainty, huge Complexity, and unfathomable Ambiguity.

This conference will focus on addressing the issues faced by organizations and brands with inputs from experts featuring a galaxy of Global and Indian CEOs. Some of the distinguished keynote speakers include Mr. Nitin Paranjpe, Chief People and Transformation Officer, Unilever PLC and Chairman, Hindustan Unilever Limited (Live Virtual), Mr. Raja Rajamannar, President, World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare division, Mastercard (Live Virtual), and Mr. Shailesh Jejurikar, Chief Operating Officer, Procter & Gamble Company. Their Keynote speeches will be related to different aspects of the Conference Theme. In addition to this, the half-day conference will also feature a panel discussion by distinguished Indian CEO’s giving an Indian Perspective on the Conference theme. The half-day event is also expected to have senior management from marketing, media and creative agencies and leaders who are driving a transformational change agenda in their businesses, in attendance.

Speaking about the reason behind this year’s theme, Mr. Sunil Kataria, Chairman, ISA, and CEO, Raymond Lifestyle, said, “Change is going to be our only constant and the landscape we work in is shifting continuously. Every change sows the seeds for a greater transformation, provided we are able to navigate through it as compared to being overwhelmed by it . With the best minds in the industry coming together for this conference we hope to find some answers and return richer with valuable insights.”

Details and registration process is given below:

• Date: August 22, 2022​​​​​​​​​​

• Venue: ITC Grand Central Parel

• ​​​​​​​​​Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For further details and to register: ​​​​​​Please contact Mr. Y Harakrishnan, Secretary General, ISA, Phone: +91 98208 91330 l Email: yhkrish@insocietyad.com