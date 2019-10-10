Indian scientists discover plastic-eating bacteria

New Delhi: Researchers have discovered two strains of 'plastic-eating' bacteria from the wetlands of Greater Noida, an advance that may lead to eco-friendly alternative clean-up methods for plastic waste worldwide. The bacterial strains discovered by researchers at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have the potential to decompose polystyrene -- a key component in Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items such as disposable cups, cutlery, toys, packaging materials etc.

The bacterial species namely Exiguobacterium sibiricum strain DR11 and Exiguobacterium undae strain DR14 were isolated from the wetlands adjoining the university. Polystyrene is quite resistant to degradation due to its high molecular weight and long chain polymer structure. This is the reason for their persistence in the environment, according to the study published in the journal Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) Advances. The exponential production and consumption of polystyrene in various sectors has presented a great environment risk and raised the problem of waste management, the researchers noted.

"Our data support the fact that strains of extremophile bacterium Exiguobacterium are capable of degrading polystyrene and can be further used to mitigate the environmental pollution caused by plastics," Richa Priyadarshini, Associate Professor at Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida, told PTI. "Wetlands are one of the richest habitats of microbial diversity but are relatively unexplored. Hence, these ecosystems are ideal grounds for isolating bacteria with novel biotechnological applications," said Priyadarshini who discovered the bacteria strains along with her team at the Department of Life Sciences, School of Natural Sciences.

According to industry estimates, India consumes about 16.5 million metric tonnes of plastic annually. The All India Plastic Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) estimates that the plastic industry produces about 14 million metric tonnes of polystyrene, which is non-biodegradable. This effects both terrestrial and marine life, e.g. a plastic fork can take up to 450 years or more to decompose, the researchers noted.