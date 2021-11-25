Indian Railways reverts platform ticket price to Rs 10

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced rolling back of the increased platform ticket prices during COVID-19 pandemic time.

Like earlier, platform tickets will now be available for Rs 10 again. The prices were earlier increased with the aim of reducing the crowd at railway stations during the pandemic.

The notification comes a day after Central Railway decided to reduce the price of platform ticket at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Rs 50 to Rs 10 from Thursday.

The platform ticket price will be reduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations, he said.

"In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from Rs 50 to 10 10 at CSMT, DR, LTT, TNA, KYN and PNVL stations with effect from 25 November," according to a Central Railway notification.

"In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly," it said.

Earlier this year, Mumbai division of the Central Railway had increased the price of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at these stations to discourage overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, owing to a decline in Covid cases, Indian Railways has recently decided to resume serving cooked food in trains, which was discontinued in the first place due to virus restrictions.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021