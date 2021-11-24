e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:32 PM IST

Watch video: How to book your railway ticket on UTS on your mobile

The UTS mobile app has now been linked to the universal pass portal
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai Local Train | Pixabay

The Railways and the state government of Maharashtra have linked the UTS mobile app and the universal pass portal. Through the UTS app, both single-journey and season tickets can be issued and renewal of season tickets is also possible.

There is no need for the passenger to go to the railway booking counters to buy tickets. This facility will be available on Android Google Play Store and Apple App Store from November 24.

Here's how you can book tickets through the UTS app:

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:32 PM IST
