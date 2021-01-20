Indian Railways renames Howrah-Kalka mail as 'Netaji Express' ahead of Subhas Bose's 125th birth anniversary

With assembly elections due in the state and the BJP trying to make inroads into the hearts of the people, the saffron camp has marked January 23 for the official celebration of 'Parakram Diwas'.

Meanwhile, ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, who had since long been demanding that the date be declared 'Desh Prem Diwas' -- a national holiday -- isn't too happy with the decision. Nor is the All India Forward Bloc, a party formed by Netaji himself.

Debabrata Biswas, the general secretary of the All India Forward Bloc, said on Tuesday, "We, the secular and Left Front parties, have been demanding for the last 25 years, both inside and outside the Parliament, that the day be declared as Desh Prem Diwas. There is a philosophy behind calling it Desh Prem Diwas. Netaji had integrated several religions and people speaking different languages in our freedom struggle against the British rule.”

TMC MP Saugata Roy noted that the BJP's interest over Netaji at this time "appears to be a stunt, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly polls in the state, and not as a mark of respect to Netaji."