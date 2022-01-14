e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

Indian Railways redesignates post of 'Guard' as 'Train Manager' with immediate effect

The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties & responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Representative Image

In a latest development, the Indian Railways on Friday informed that it has decided to do away with the designation of 'Guard' and instead use 'Train Manager' in place of 'Guard' with immediate effect.

However, the revision in designations will not entail any change in their pay levels, method of recruitment, existing duties and responsibilities, seniority and avenues of promotion, the Ministry of Railways said in a press release to the General Managers of all Indian Railways/PUs.

The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties & responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers, the advisory said.

