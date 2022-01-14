Indian Railways redesignates post of 'Guard' as 'Train Manager' with immediate effect

In a latest development, the Indian Railways on Friday informed that it has decided to do away with the designation of 'Guard' and instead use 'Train Manager' in place of 'Guard' with immediate effect.

However, the revision in designations will not entail any change in their pay levels, method of recruitment, existing duties and responsibilities, seniority and avenues of promotion, the Ministry of Railways said in a press release to the General Managers of all Indian Railways/PUs.

The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties & responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers, the advisory said.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:38 PM IST