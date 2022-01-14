Mumbai: Detection rate up by 31% in 2021 in cases of cell phone theft on suburban railway network says GRP

According to the latest data on the theft of cell phones at railway stations and trains provided by GRP shows that not only has detection improved, but thefts have reduced on the suburban railway network of MMR from January to December 2021, compared to last year.

Between January and December 2021, the detection rate for mobile phone thefts has been 31%. In 2020 it was 17 per cent and in 2019 it was just around 14 per cent.

"This is the result of teamwork. We defined responsibilities, chipped in wherever any resources were required, monitored the performance regularly, rewarded the performers, discussed with the teams lagging and took corrective action. I think leading from the front and having a hands-on grip on the performance also helped," said Qaisar Khalid, Commissioner of government railway police, Mumbai.

According to the data provided by Government Railway Police (GRP) Mumbai, the number has gone up as far as retrieving mobile phones is concerned.

In 2021, a total of 1,263 stolen mobile phones out of 4,068 mobile phones stolen were retrieved in comparison to 845 out of 5,097 in 2020.

Maximum phone theft ---555 cases reported in the Thane GRP jurisdiction in 2021 followed by 531 cases in Kalyan GRP jurisdiction. Similarly in terms of mobile theft cases registered in 2021 Dadar GRP stood at number three with 440 cases.

In the Western line, the maximum number of phone theft cases ---377 were registered in Vasai GRP, followed by 334 cases in Borivali GRP.

Confirming the development a senior officer of GRP said, "Last year maximum phone theft cases reported between Thane and Mumbra in CRs mainline, Wadala area on Harbour line and Vasai section of the Western line."

In terms of detection rate, Mumbai Central GRP was on top with a 63 per cent detection rate. Out of a total of 197 cases of phone theft reported in Mumbai Central GRP, 124 were detected.

In Vashi, GRP jurisdiction total of 90 cases of phone theft was registered in 2021, of these 52, ie 58 per cent cases were solved. After that, with a 50 per cent detection rate, Palghar GRP stood at number three in 2021. Out of a total of 32 cases of phone theft reported in Palghar GRP, 16 were detected.

"We are using new age media to track and trap offenders. Another reason for higher detections is improved skills in analysing surveillance footage. Setting up a special fund for investigations has equipped GRP better to travel to the interiors of the country to recover stolen phones," said a senior officer of GRP adding that we also increase communication with people who come to us with complaints of mobile theft.

"We are also sharing our WhatsApp number which they use to get in touch with us whenever they want to confirm the status of their lost mobile phones," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:56 PM IST