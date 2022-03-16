Indian Railways prepare 'National Rail Plan' for India– 2030

Indian Railways have prepared a National Rail Plan (NRP) for India – 2030. The Plan is to create a ‘future ready’ Railway system by 2030. The NRP is aimed to formulate strategies based on both operational capacities and commercial policy initiatives to increase the modal share of the Railways in freight to 45%.

The objective of the plan is to create czapacity ahead of demand, which in turn would also cater to future growth right up to 2050 and also increase the modal share of railways to 45% in freight traffic and to continue to sustain it.

The key objectives of the National Rail Plan are as follows:

Formulate strategies based on both operational capacities and commercial policy initiatives to increase the modal share of the Railways in freight to 45%.

Reduce transit time of freight substantially by increasing the average speed of freight trains to 50 Kmph.

As part of the National Rail Plan, Vision 2024 has been launched for accelerated implementation of certain critical projects by 2024 such as 100% electrification, multi-tracking of congested routes, up-gradation of speed to 160 kmph on Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai routes, up-gradation of speed to 130kmph on all other Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal (GQ/GD) routes and elimination of all Level Crossings on all GQ/GD route.

Identify new Dedicated Freight Corridors.

Identify new High-Speed Rail Corridors.

Assess rolling stock requirement for passenger traffic as well as wagon requirement for freight.

Assess Locomotive requirement to meet twin objectives of 100% electrification (Green Energy) and increasing freight modal share.

Assess the total capital investment that would be required along with a periodical break up.

Sustained involvement of the Private Sector in areas like operations and ownership of rolling stock, development of freight and passenger terminals, development/operations of track infrastructure etc.

58 Supercritical Projects of a total length of 3,750 km costing ₹39,663 Crore and 68 Critical Projects of a total length of 6913 km costing ₹75,736 crore have been identified for completion by 2024.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:30 PM IST