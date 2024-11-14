Indian Railways: IRCTC Launches Special Tourism Packages For Sikh And Buddhist Pilgrims Covering Key Religious Sites Across India

IRCTC launches special tourism packages for Sikh and Buddhist pilgrims, promoting cultural heritage across India | Representational Image

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched two special tourism packages for the Sikh and Buddhist communities, aimed at covering significant religious sites across India. These tours, conducted through the Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat initiative of the Government are set to begin from late November and December.

The first package, called "Guru Kirpa Yatra," caters to Sikh pilgrims. It will start on November 30 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and covers five key Takhts (holy Sikh temples): Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Sri Harmandir Ji Sahib in Patna, Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur, Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar, and Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda. This 10-day, 9-night tour will be priced at Rs 19,650 for sleeper class, Rs 28,505 for third-class AC, and Rs 38,770 for second-class AC.

According to IRCTC, second package, titled the "Babasaheb Ambedkar Yatra," will begin on December 12 from Pune, Maharashtra. This journey, designed for followers of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Gautama Buddha, will cover historically and spiritually important locations linked to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life and Buddhist heritage. Key stops include Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, MHOW, Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Varanasi, Sarnath, and Nagpur, before concluding back in Pune on December 20. Prices for the tour start at Rs 17,425 for sleeper class, Rs 25,185 for third AC, and Rs 34,185 for second AC, inclusive of accommodation and meals.

To further accommodate religious tourists, IRCTC has announced a special train for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in January 2025, covering Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager of IRCTC’s West Zone, shared additional details on these initiatives, emphasizing IRCTC's commitment to affordable spiritual tourism.

With daily costs as low as Rs 1,965 per person per day in sleeper class for the Guru Kirpa Yatra and Rs 1,936 per person per day for the Babasaheb Ambedkar Yatra, these packages aim to make spiritual travel accessible to the masses.

IRCTC has further streamlined the booking process by launching a single contact number, 8287931886, for Maharashtra and Goa residents interested in these packages. This initiative is part of IRCTC's broader goal to support cultural exchange and religious tourism across India, fulfilling the tourism aspirations of a diverse population.