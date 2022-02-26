Indian Railways cancels 345 trains scheduled today; steps to check list here

The Indian Railways has cancelled 345 trains on Saturday. As per media reports, the trains were cancelled due to operational reasons. The trains include 00979 KISAN SPECIAL, 01535 PUNE-PLLD DMU SPL, 01537 LNN-PLLD SPECIAL, among others.

You can check the list of cancelled trains by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Indian Railways' official website- enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Click on 'Exceptional Trains' on the top panel

Step 3: Select 'Cancelled Trains' option

Step 4: Now click on 'Fully' or 'Partially' to see check the list of cancelled trains

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:36 AM IST