Indian Navy Warns Pakistan Against Aggression Amid Asim Munir's Elevation As CDF

Mumbai: Pakistan “will know what India is if it tries to be assertive,” said Vice Admiral (VAdm) Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command. His remarks came in response to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s appointment as the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Munir’s Elevation Raises Security Concerns

Munir, known for his historically hardline stance against India on Kashmir, is set to assume the newly created CDF position representing an unprecedented consolidation of military authority in Pakistan.

The Indian Navy believes this development carries potential risks of heightened military posturing.

While the appointment process is underway, VAdm Swaminathan said the armed forces are closely monitoring developments and their implications for India’s national security.

“With the elevated position, they will try to be more assertive. They will know what India is if they try to do something they must not.”

Navy Day Briefing: Combat Readiness and 1971 Legacy

The Vice Admiral addressed the annual Navy Day briefing ahead of December 4, commemorating the 1971 missile strikes on Karachi.

This year’s theme is: “Indian Navy Combat Ready, Cohesive and Aatmanirbhar Safeguarding Seas for a Viksit Samriddha Bharat.”

Operation Sindoor: ‘We Were Very Close to a Strike’

The official revealed that the Navy was extremely close to launching a major strike under Operation Sindoor, mobilising over 30 ships and submarines in record time.

Frontline ships had positioned themselves off the Makran coast under the Vikrant Carrier Battle Group.

“A few aircraft had already taken off. The escalation would have been far greater had we struck,” he said, noting that the threat of Indian naval action was a major factor behind Pakistan’s request for a ceasefire.

Operation Sindoor, he emphasized, remains ongoing, with the Western Naval Command fully prepared to undertake missions safeguarding national maritime interests.

Monitoring Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Turkey

The briefing also assessed regional military developments including China’s naval expansion, Pakistan’s testing of the P282 anti-ship ballistic missile, and Turkey’s advances in unmanned jet technology.

Indigenisation Drive: Navy Targets 200 Ships by 2030

VAdm Swaminathan said the Navy is leading the Atmanirbhar Bharat push:

138 ships currently commissioned

Target of 200 ships by 2030

51 ships under construction in Indian shipyards

Indigenous content has increased to:

90% in the Float segment

60% in the Move segment

50% in the Fight segment

Anti-Piracy & Anti-Narcotics Achievements

In the past two years:

41 anti-piracy deployments

180+ personnel rescued

8 piracy attempts foiled

62 pirates apprehended

Safe passage ensured for 125 million metric tonnes of cargo

Anti-narcotics operations since February 2024 led to the seizure of 7,000 kg of narcotics worth ₹40,000 crore.

Strengthening India’s Role as First Responder

The Navy’s persistent mission-based deployments and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations have reinforced India’s position as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region.

Western Naval Command Introduces New SOPs After Gateway of India Accident

VAdm Swaminathan expressed grief over the collision between a naval vessel and a private ferry heading to Elephanta Caves, which killed 14 people.

He said the Navy has introduced new standard operating procedures (SOPs) and designated specific areas for trials to reduce risks in the congested Mumbai harbour.

“It is a narrow harbour with heavy cross-channel traffic. We are coordinating with the Mumbai Port Trust to ensure clear passage and minimise risks,” he said.