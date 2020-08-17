Indian Coast Guard sends 10-member team to help Mauritius control oil spill

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has sent a 10-member specialist team with equipment to Mauritius for supplementing ongoing efforts to contain an oil spill.

"Consequent to a high level decision by Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Defence, the Indian Coast Guard has deputed a 10-member specialist pollution response team along with pollution response equipment to Mauritius for supplementing ongoing efforts to contain an oil spill from bulk carrier MV Wakashio on its South Eastern coastline," a release said.

According to a tweet from Indian High Commission in Mauritius, 30 tonnes of specialised equipment and 10-member technical response team from Indian Coast Guard arrived in Mauritius from India on board an Indian Air Force aircraft to assist in salvage, containment and oil spill clean up operations.

The release said the specialist Indian Coast Guard team is qualified in pollution response operations at sea and is capable of undertaking pollution response and cleanup operations.

"The various pollution response equipment such as ocean and river Booms, skimmers, salvage barge were dispatched to combat the oil spill," it said.