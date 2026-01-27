Indian Coast Guard Conducts Critical Night MEDEVAC From Agatti Island, Demonstrating Operational Excellence

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) once again demonstrated its high level of operational preparedness by successfully undertaking a critical night medical evacuation(MEDEVAC) of a 55-year-old male patient from Agatti Island, Lakshadweep, who had suffered a cardiac emergency on 26 Jan 26. |

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) once again demonstrated its high level of operational preparedness by successfully undertaking a critical night medical evacuation(MEDEVAC) of a 55-year-old male patient from Agatti Island, Lakshadweep, who had suffered a cardiac emergency on 26 Jan 26. This mission marks the second MEDEVAC operation conducted by the Indian Coast Guard in the current month, reaffirming its sustained humanitarian commitment. ICG has carried out 03 day MEDVAC and 04 Night MEDVAC since last year from Agati.

Rapid MICU Deployment

On receipt of an urgent request from the Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration, the Coast Guard immediately launched Dornier aircraft for night MEDEVAC operation. Considering the medical urgency and the challenges of night operations over the sea, an ICG Dornier aircraft based at Kochi was rapidly reconfigured into a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to provide continuous life-support during the evacuation.

The operation was planned and executed at extremely short notice, involving rapid assessment of medical criticality, weather conditions and night operational constraints. The ICG displayed exceptional professionalism by completing the specialised retrofitting of MICU in minimal time and launching the aircraft during evening hours. Operating under night conditions, the aircraft safely landed at Agatti Island, embarked the patient swiftly, and proceeded to Kochi. Upon arrival, the patient was transferred to Aster Medcity Hospital for advanced medical care.

Patient Safely Transferred

The successful conduct of this mission, as part of a series of night MEDEVACs, highlights the Indian Coast Guard’s capability to execute time-critical humanitarian operations in challenging environments. The operation also showcased seamless coordination between the Indian Coast Guard and the Lakshadweep Administration.

The Indian Coast Guard remains committed to safeguarding lives, particularly in remote island regions, upholding its motto “Vayam Rakshamah” — We Protect.