Indian climber Narayanan Iyer from Maharashtra dies while ascending Mt Kanchenjunga

IANS | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Representational Image | Photo: Unsplash
An Indian climber died while ascending Mt Kanchenjunga in Nepal, a media report said.

Narayanan Iyer from Maharashtra, died on Thursday at a height of at 8,200m when he was heading for the summit point of the world's third highest peak,The Himalayan Times quoted Pasang Sherpa, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure, as saying.

Sherpa said the incident occurred when the 52-year-old climber refused to descend even after he fell ill while ending the climb.

Iyer's climbing guide had repeatedly asked him to descend but he refused to adhere to his call, Sherpa claimed.

Other climbers who scaled mountain are now descending to the base camp from Camp IV, he added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:28 PM IST