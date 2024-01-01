Indian Army, NDRF Personnel Successfully Rescue Girl Who Fell Into Borewell In Gujarat's Dwarka, Video Surfaces

Indian Army, NDRF personnel rescue girl from borewell | X/@ANI

Dwarka, January 1: The personnel of the Indian Army along with a team of NDRF or National Disaster Response Force successfully rescued a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Dwarka district of Gujarat on Monday, January 1. The minor girl, identified as Angel Sakhra was playing in the front yard of her family’s residence when she reportedly slipped inside the open borewell around 1 pm. The incident happened in Ran village of the district.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the personnel of the Indian Army and the NDRF rescuing the girl and taking her to an ambulance. Initially, a team of the fire brigade began the rescue operation. Later, the authorities requested the Indian Army for help. Subsequently, a team of the Indian Army personnel was rushed to the spot.

"Army, civil defence, civil police, fire brigade and NDRF together worked to rescue the girl who fell into a borewell. The girl has been sent to the civil hospital and she is in an unconscious state. Doctors are treating her," Praveen Kumar, Assistant Commandant, 6 NDRF Battalion, told media persons.

Girl was trapped at depth of around 30 feet

Earlier today, senior government officials including Dwarka District Collector Ashok Sharma rushed to Ran village after they learned about the incident that took place with Angel. District Collector Ashok Sharma said that Angel had trapped at the depth of around 30 feet.