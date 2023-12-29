Gujarat: Man Flees With Police Car Right Under Nose of Cops In Dwarka, Shares Photos With Stolen SUV On Social Media

Representative Image

Dwarka, December 29: In order to execute his threat to steal a police vehicle, a man drove away away with an SUV from the compound of a police station in Gujarat's Dwarka. The accused, identified as Mohit Sharma, stole the car in the morning on Thursday, December 28 and later shared his photos with the four-wheeler on his social media account. He was caught over six hours later.

Mohit Sharma, who is facing a defamation case in Kutch’s Gandhidham town, arrived in Dwarka on a motorcycle, according to a report. He had told his family that he was going for a religious purpose. He parked his bike near the Dwarka police station and soon fled with a police vehicle without raising any suspicion.

Mohit shared photos with stolen car on social media

After stealing the police SUV, Sharma drove it for nearly 200 km up to Jamnagar. He kept driving without the need of refueling as the vehicle's diesel tank was full. He even clicked selfies with the police vehicle and uploaded the photos on social media.

Police caught unaware

Though Sharma stole the car from the police station compound, nobody stopped him. Sometime later, a police driver noticed that the vehicle was not there and alerted other cops. Soon, all police stations were informed about the incident and Sharma was nabbed.

"There is a continuous flow of tourists in Dwarka, and many times the staff members take cars in emergencies. So, the police station officer (PSO) may not have noticed anything unusual in the car being taken without informing him. He saw the car was being driven out but he did not see the driver’s face," Deputy Superintendent of Police Samir Sarda was quoted as saying in the report.

Sharma had made the threat in past

Sharma, who was a marijuana addict, had in past threated the investigation officer in the defamation case that he would steal a police vehicle. "We suspect he intended to steal the car and sell it in scrap," the DSP added.