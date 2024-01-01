 Gujarat: Girl Falls Into Borewell In Dwarka, Indian Army Personnel Join Rescue Operation (Videos)
A team of Indian Army personnel arrived at the spot and was joining the rescue operation.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Authorities near the borewell to rescue girl in Gujarat's Dwarka | X/@ANI

Dwarka, January 1: A 2.5-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Ran village of Gujarat's Dwarka district on Monday, January 1. Subsequently, a rescue operation was launched to save the girl, identified as Angel Sakhra. Angel was playing in the front yard of her family’s residence when she reportedly slipped inside the open borewell around 1 pm.

In order to rescue the girl, the authorities requested the Indian Army to assist them. A team of Indian Army personnel arrived at the spot and was joining the rescue operation. Senior officials including Dwarka District Collector Ashok Sharma were present at the spot supervising the rescue operation.

Indian Army joins rescue operation

Girl stuck at depth of around 30 feet

"She is trapped at the depth of around 30 feet. A team of the health department is pumping oxygen in the borewell and an operation is on to pull the girl out of the borewell," District Collector Ashok Sharma was quoted as saying in a report. According to SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) of Dwarka Hitesh Bhagora, the girl's cries are audible.

A video shared by news agency showed a team of Indian Army personnel arriving and joining the local fire brigade and other teams in the rescue operation.

