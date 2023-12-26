Gujarat: 4 Workers Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gas Leaked From Pipeline At Pharma Company In Vadodara

Representative Image |

In a distressing incident, four workers were hospitalised in Vadodara after inhaling a toxic gas leaked from a pipeline at a pharmaceutical factory. The incident took place at Aalidhra Pharmachem Private Limited, a company located in the Nandesari industrial estate.

Various companies in the Nandesari GIDC area have previously been known to release hazardous gases into the open air, posing health risks to nearby residents and workers.

After the incident, Nandesari police were promptly informed, and further inquiries are being conducted by the safety and health departments, as well as the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, to ascertain the cause of the gas leak and prevent future occurrences.

All workers are reported to be in stable health, according to an official statement. At the time of the incident, which occurred around 8 am, numerous workers were on-site at the factory situated in the Nandesari GIDC area. The official explained that four workers experienced discomfort after inhaling gas leaked from a damaged pipe that had become detached from a joint. Promptly responding to their distress, the affected individuals were swiftly transported to a hospital, and their health condition is now deemed stable, the official further conveyed.