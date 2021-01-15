Indian Army Day 2021: Saluting the country's strong and capable force

The Indian Army facilitated a successful National response in the fight against COVID-19, by providing unprecedented assistance both in terms of men and material. A total of 113 hospitals were earmarked Nationwide for treatment of 12,000 patients from within the Army resources. Quarantine facilities have been extended to approximately 4000 expats, who returned to the country during lockdown. COVID-19 provided the Indian Army an opportunity to help reach out to Friendly Foreign Countries also, wherein, help was not only extended in terms of specialist manpower and medicines but also COVID management techniques.

2020 has also laid foundations for one of the most remarkable and momentous changes in the functioning of the Armed Forces. The era of integration of the Army, Air Force and Navy has begun and 2021 will take it forward. All three services are doctrinally and professionally on the same level plane and efforts towards streamlining of logistics, training and maintenance capabilities are moving at full pace. The Indian Army is preparing for the battlefield of the future which will involve greater transparency, short periods of intense engagements and multi-domain operations.

A slew of weapons and platforms purchases has given an impetus to modernisation reforms within the Army which not only focus on capability but also intent in the form of force restructuring, led by a major revamp in the Army headquarters. The Indian Army is now poised to become one of the most prolific contributors to the Indian Government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. A host of proposals have been streamlined and fast-tracked to bring the Indian defence industry up to speed in terms of international competition. With the promulgation of the import ban list and a 'burn-the-bridges' approach towards indigenisation, it is only a matter of a few years that the Army will fight and prevail in modern warfare entirely on the strength of indigenous weapons and equipment. Not only this, the hand-holding provided to startups and MSMEs has benefited the Army in absorbing and utilising niche and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, swarming, internet of things and 5G to fight modern wars.

The Indian Army has expanded its scope of operations and is now ready to operate across multiple domains. Apart from conventional war, operations other than war also form a major part of its ambit. In securing India's borders and protecting India's interests, the Indian Army is STRONG AND CAPABLE.