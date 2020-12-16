Madhya Pradesh: Students celebrate Vijay Diwas online in Bhopal, speakers recall sacrifices of Indian army during India-Pakistan war in 1971

BHOPAL: Vijay Diwas was celebrated online by the schools and colleges run by Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society here on Wednesday.

Tributes were paid to martyrs who laid down their lives for nation during Indo-Pak war of 1971 for liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. The end of the war resulted in unilateral and unconditional surrender of Pakistan army. On this day in 1971, the chief of Pakistan forces, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to Indian army, led by General Jagjit Singh Aurora, of India.

Chief guest of the programme colonel Narayan Parwani recalled the sacrifices and the act of bravery by Indian army under the leadership of General Jagjeet Singh Aurora. He motivated participants to keep alive the zeal to sacrifice for nation.

The president of SHKES Siddh Bhau urged students to stay fit by keeping away from junk food and doing exercise every day. He motivated students to make their career in armed forces and bring pride not only to their families but also to the nation.

Vice president AC Sadhwani recalled the sacrifices of audacious Indian soldiers. He told the participants (students) that SHKES rejoices this day every year with pride. Apart from inspiring speeches, students of different institutions prepared slogans, posters and cards to pay tributes to brave hearts.