Indian Air Force releases teaser of soon-to-be launched flight simulator mobile game

New Delhi: To strike a chord with video game lovers, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday released the teaser of a flight simulator mobile game to be launched by the end of the month. The teaser released on Twitter also featured a character sporting a gunslinger moustache similar to that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s, who was captured and later released by Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight.

“Launch of IAF MobileGame: Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on Jul 31, 2019. Download on your mobile phones and cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow,” the Air Force tweeted. The teaser gave insights on the single-player game “Indian Air Force: A cut above” and showed several fighter jets in aerial combat, targeting different on-land structures. “I am an air warrior, proud, dependable and fearless. In every act and deed, I put the honour and security of my motherland, first,” the teaser said setting up the storyline for the game. “I fly deep into enemy territory and strike fear in the hearts of my enemies.”