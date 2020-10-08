Indian Air Force Day 2020: IAF’s support towards fight against COVID-19

Indian Air Force continues its active support to the nation in the fight against COVID-19. IAF has mobilised its Transport and Rotary Wing aircraft along with the necessary support infrastructure to create and maintain ‘air-bridges’ between nodal supply bases and recipient locations across the country. IAF has undertaken transportation of medical supplies including PPE, testing kits, sanitization material and associated equipment along with the movement by air of medical personnel.

IAF has airlifted material to locations in 16 States and Union Territories of J&K, Ladakh and Puducherry. The critical requirement of transporting swab samples for testing from the UT of Ladakh continues to be undertaken by IAF. In addition, IAF has also airlifted COVID support material for various agencies including DRDO and ICMR. Till date, IAF has transported approximately 450 tonnes of medical equipments and support materials.

Information about the precautions for COVID-19 along with the regular guidelines issued by the Government of India continue to be disseminated to all IAF bases. Stringent sanitization and social distancing measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in IAF work places. The ‘Arogya Setu’ application is being utilised by IAF personnel and their family members as a proactive measure for keeping them safe.

As the nation takes big strides in its fight to contain and defeat the contagion, IAF reaffirms its commitment to meet all emerging needs in a professional manner.