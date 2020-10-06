Indian Air Force Day 2020: IAF's Rafale jets take part in full dress rehearsal

The Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal on Tuesday, including a fly past by its aircraft, at its Hindon base in Ghaziabad for the 88th IAF Day on October 8.

The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the rehearsal, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official said.

Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10 in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time when the country has been engaged in a months-long tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

The official said IAF's helicopter fleet like Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, Mi-35 and Apache were also part of the fly past. He added that planes like C-17, C-130, Dornier and DC-3 Dakota were also part of the full rehearsal day.

Suryakiran aerobatic team and Sarang aerobatic team were also part of the fly past.

The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

The force will celebrate its 88th anniversary this year.