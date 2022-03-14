India witnesses steady decline in COVID-19 cases, reports 2,503 new infections in last 24 hours

India continues to witness a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country reported 2,503 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,93,494.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,901 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of cases is the lowest since May 4, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,41,449 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.19 crore.

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.47 per cent.

As many as 77.90 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 5,32,232 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:15 AM IST