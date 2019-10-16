India will not allow water to flow to Pakistan: PM Modi

Charki Dadri/Kurukshetra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India would not allow its water to flow to Pakistan.

At the same time, he said he was happy the Kartarpur corridor project, linking India with the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, where Guru Nanak Dev breathed his last in Pakistan, is about to be completed.

"For 70 years, the water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana flowed to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water (from flowing into Pakistan) and bring it to your houses," the Prime Minister said in an election meeting, the second in two days, in Charki Dadri in Haryana.

He said the farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan have the rights over the water that is flowing to Pakistan and was not being stopped by earlier Indian governments.

"Modi aapki ladai ladega (Modi will fight your battle)," he assured the people at the rally. In another rally in Kurukshetra, Modi said he was happy that the Kartarpur corridor project was about to be completed.

The Prime Minister said the whole country is preparing to celebrate the 550th 'Prakash Purb' celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev on November 9.

The country will celebrate the Prakash Purb in a grand manner. For this, the central government is making all efforts to celebrate the festival globally, he said.

The BJP has a clear mandate to take decisions in the national interest. "Whatever objections the Congress and its allies have, the BJP has a clear view that decisions will be taken for whatever is appropriate in the national interest."

"We are fortunate that we have got the chance to fix the political and strategic failure that happened seven decades ago, to some extent. The privilege of coming to the land of the Gita always brings me a pleasant experience."

On induction of Rafale fighter jets, Modi said on Dussehra the first Rafale fighter jet was handed over to India in France.

"Didn't it bring happiness to you? We are proud and happy that our country is becoming stronger but I don't know why Congress turns negative whenever the entire country is happy."

Earlier, the Prime Minister said Chinese President Xi Jinping during their informal summit in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, told him that he had watched the Aamir Khan-starrer "Dangal" "which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India".