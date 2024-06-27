 India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall To Pick Up Pace With Heavy Showers Expected Along West Peninsular Coast During Next 3-4 Days
IMD: Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat State, Madhya Pradesh

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall To Pick Up Pace With Heavy Showers Expected Along West Peninsular Coast During Next 3-4 Days | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: Although Monsoon has arrived in India, not many states received rainfall enough for us to assume that monsoon has indeed arrived. As per Indian Meteorological Department, finally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely along the West Peninsular Coast during next 3-4 days and over Northeast India likely during 27th-30th June. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely during 28th-30th June.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat State, Madhya Pradesh; some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; most parts of East Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, northern parts of Punjab and northern parts of Haryana during next 3-4 days.

Rainfall to cover most of India

With rainfall likely to pick up momentum in rest of India, temperatures are likely to drop down with respite from the ongoing heatwave.

Maximum temperatures are being ranging between 40-43°C over some parts of Punjab and West Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, southwest Bihar and northwest Jharkhand so far. Heat wave conditions have been prevailing in isolated pockets of Punjab and west Bihar. Jaisalmer reporting the highest temperature in India during last two days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, East Uttar Pradesh, isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, southwest Rajasthan, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Mahe, Madhya Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Odisha. Some parts of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand faced flood like situations too.

