India Weather Update For Today: he Southwest Monsoon Advances Further Into Remaining Parts Of Rajasthan, Haryana & Punjab

As per the India Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab today, the 2nd July 2024. Thus, it has covered the entire country on 2nd July 2024, against the normal date of 08th July (6 days before the normal date of covering the entire India). The Monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Firozpur, Rohtak, Hardoi, Ballia, Balurghat, Kailashahar and thence eastwards to Manipur.

In July 3, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places (occasional intense spells) accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttar Pradesh, North Punjab, North & west Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Bihar, north Odisha, south Gangetic West Bengal.

On July 3, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, North Kerala, Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, Jharkhand, South Nagaland, Northeast Manipur, Chhattisgarh, east Telangana,

As per IMD, Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over East India during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on July 3.

1) Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

2) Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

3) Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

4) Minor damage to kutcha roads.

5) Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

6) Localized Landslides/Mudslides/landslips/mud slips/landsinks/mudsinks.

7) Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

8) It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding please visit Web page of CWC)