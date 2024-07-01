 India Weather Update: Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In Northwest, East & Northeast India During Next 4-5 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia Weather Update: Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In Northwest, East & Northeast India During Next 4-5 Days

India Weather Update: Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In Northwest, East & Northeast India During Next 4-5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across several regions in India

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall | X

Preparations are underway in full swing across all parts of India as the Indian meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall at several parts of India.

Last week, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Forecast this week

Intense spells of rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds, are expected in Punjab and adjoining Himachal Pradesh, southwest and adjoining extreme northwest Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining extreme north Chhattisgarh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, south Gujarat, south Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, north Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, as per the IMD.

Read Also
Weather Update: IMD Alerts As Mumbai Braces For Intensified Rains
article-image

Besides, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at a few places, with isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds likely to affect Odisha, Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Lakshadweep, and the Nicobar Islands.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Floods: 61 Camps At Kaziranga National Park Inundated As Brahmaputra River Water Level Rises

Assam Floods: 61 Camps At Kaziranga National Park Inundated As Brahmaputra River Water Level Rises

Explained: What Is The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) That Replaced Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Explained: What Is The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) That Replaced Indian Penal Code (IPC)

India Weather Update: Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In Northwest, East & Northeast India During Next...

India Weather Update: Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In Northwest, East & Northeast India During Next...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Alert, City To Experience Moderate to Heavy Rainfall With...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Alert, City To Experience Moderate to Heavy Rainfall With...

'BJP Openly Tried To Manipulate & Coerce DMs To Rig Elections': TMC's Saket Gokhale Fumes Over...

'BJP Openly Tried To Manipulate & Coerce DMs To Rig Elections': TMC's Saket Gokhale Fumes Over...