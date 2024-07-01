India Weather Update: Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In Northwest, East & Northeast India During Next 4-5 Days

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall | X

Preparations are underway in full swing across all parts of India as the Indian meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall at several parts of India.

Last week, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Pray for Arunachal🙏🙏🙏



Massive Floods in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh at the moment and many Buddha Vihara & houses are under water. let's all just take a second to pray this adverse weather condition comes to an end and they'll be able to live as before! pic.twitter.com/OcDoDdHxay — Maha Bodhi Society of India (@mbsi1891) July 1, 2024

Forecast this week

Intense spells of rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds, are expected in Punjab and adjoining Himachal Pradesh, southwest and adjoining extreme northwest Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining extreme north Chhattisgarh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, south Gujarat, south Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, north Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, as per the IMD.

Besides, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at a few places, with isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds likely to affect Odisha, Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Lakshadweep, and the Nicobar Islands.