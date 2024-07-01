Weather Update: IMD Alerts As Mumbai Braces For Intensified Rains | FPJ

Mumbai and neighbouring regions are gearing up for heavy monsoon showers in the coming days, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the latest forecasts, Mumbai is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rainfall. According to IMD, the city experienced intense rainfall since Sunday evening. This weather pattern is part of a broader prediction by IMD indicating “very heavy” rainfall across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra over the next five days.

The IMD has issued a series of alerts for Mumbai, signalling the potential for intensified rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued for Monday in Thane and Mumbai, suggesting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have been issued for Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts, highlighting the anticipated weather conditions in these areas. In Maharashtra, the highest temperature recorded recently was 34.9°C in Nandurbar, while the lowest was 19.1°C in Mahabaleshwar.

Meteorologists attribute this expected intensification to the strengthening westerly winds and the formation of a trough along the west coast, creating conducive conditions for significant rainfall. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and advisories issued by IMD and local authorities. Precautionary measures include avoiding travel during heavy rainfall, especially through flood-prone areas like underpasses and low-lying streets.

The BMC has urged residents to adhere to safety guidelines and monitor official updates closely. Emergency contacts and alternative travel routes should be kept handy to ensure safety during adverse weather conditions. As Mumbai prepares for potentially disruptive weather, authorities continue to emphasise preparedness and caution among residents to mitigate risks associated with heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Local forecasts for Mumbai and suburban areas indicate cloudy skies with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain, with temperatures expected to range between 25°C to 31°C over the next 48 hours. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the anticipated monsoon deluge.