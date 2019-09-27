India wants peaceful relations with ‘troubling neighbour’: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Mumbai: Without naming Pakistan, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday that India wants peaceful co-existence with its "troubling neighbour" who is promoting terrorism.

Delivering Late Yashwantrao Kelkar memorial lecture here, he also said that instances of casteism and religious fundamentalism bring a bad name to the country even if they are sporadic. The program had been organised by the RSS-affiliated student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group, was also present.

"We always believed in peaceful co-existence with all, including our neighbor, the troubling neighbour who is aiding, abetting, funding and training terrorism," Naidu said. "Still we want to remain at peace with them, provided they also reciprocate and do not interfere into internal affairs of our country," Naidu said.

The vice president expressed concern about atrocities against women and religious fundamentalism. "Even if such instances are here and there, they bring bad name to the country," he said. "Instances of social gender discrimination here and there and atrocities against women are happening now and then," he said.

"Casteism and religious fundamentalism, even if they are only here and there, they all are challenges to us. They bring bad name to our country," said Naidu. "There is a need to promote nationalist outlook among the youth. And involve them in constructive nation building activities," Naidu said. "All of us must thrive to build a new India that is free of poverty, hunger, discrimination and inequalities based on caste, creed, and gender. That is the agenda before us," said the vice president.