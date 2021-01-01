India-UK flight services will resume from Jan 8: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 8, 2021, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant Covid-19 starin which was recently discovered in the UK.

In a tweet, the minister said: "It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021."

"Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly."