India to resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in October-December quarter: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that India will resume the export of surplus Covid-19 vaccine from next month, after taking care of the domestic demand.

He told a Press conference that the exports will cater to India's commitment to the COVAX global pool that was suspended in April because of the shortage in the country. COVAX is by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and WHO.

Nonetheless, vaccinating India's own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government. More than 30 crore vaccine doses are expected to be received by the government in October and more than 100 crore doses by December. He also said that cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 81 crores and the last 10 crore doses were administered in only 11 days.

The resumption of exports comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to Washington starting Tuesday where vaccines are likely to be discussed at a summit of the leaders of the Quad countries - the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:51 PM IST