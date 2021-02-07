India third topmost country to give highest vaccine doses

New Delhi

India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Only the US and the UK remain ahead of India. The ministry said 12 states in India have vaccinated over 2 lakh beneficiaries each. UP alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.

Till February 7, a total of 57.75 lakh beneficiaries received the vaccine under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise. The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers, it said.

In 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. Also, a total 1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far. "There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day," the ministry said.

"In another significant development, the country has reported less than 80 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in nine months," it said. The country's total COVID-19 active case is 1.48 lakh which consists of 1.37% of India's total infections.

India's cumulative recoveries surged to 1.05 crore. A total of 12,059 new daily cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours whereas 11,805 patients have recovered and discharged during the same period. It said 81.07% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the most single day recoveries with 6,178 newly recovered cases. A total of 1,739 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 503 in Tamil Nadu.

The ministry said 84.83% of the daily new cases are from 6 States and UTs. Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 5,942. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,768, and Karnataka reported 531 new cases. Total 78 fatalities were recorded in 24 hours.

Five states and UTs account for 69.23% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (25). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab reported 5 casualties, the ministry said.

‘27% of health workers in

Kashmir have antibodies’

A sero survey in various hospitals of the Kashmir Valley has found around 27% of the healthcare workers have antibodies against COVID-19.

“A sero prevalence study was conducted by Govt Medical College, Srinagar among healthcare providers of the Kashmir Division in January to detect SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG antibodies,” said Muhammad Salim Khan, head of community medicine at GMC.