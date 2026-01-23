 Delhi: Light Rain Accompanied By Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Lashes Parts Of National Capital; IMD Predicts More Spells
Early morning rain in several parts of Delhi led to a drop in temperatures on Friday. The IMD said cloudy conditions will persist through the day, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph expected due to a western disturbance. Light to moderate rain may occur in multiple spells till evening.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Early morning rain in many parts of the national capital on Friday lowered temperatures across the city.

Several localities witnessed light to moderate rainfall. The weather office said cloudy conditions are likely to prevail through the day.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain over Delhi and adjoining regions for the day due to an ongoing western disturbance.

One or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph during the early morning to forenoon hours are expected.

Delhi: Light Rain Accompanied By Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Lashes Parts Of National Capital; IMD Predicts More Spells
Another spell of very light to light rain is likely towards the afternoon or evening.

