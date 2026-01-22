 Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS Officer Who Was Shunted Out Of National Capital Over Dog-Walking Row, Appointed Delhi's Municipal Commissioner
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSanjeev Khirwar, IAS Officer Who Was Shunted Out Of National Capital Over Dog-Walking Row, Appointed Delhi's Municipal Commissioner

Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS Officer Who Was Shunted Out Of National Capital Over Dog-Walking Row, Appointed Delhi's Municipal Commissioner

1994-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar, earlier transferred from Delhi over the 2022 Thyagraj Stadium dog-walking controversy, has been appointed Delhi’s municipal commissioner and is set to assume charge on January 22. Khirwar had denied allegations that athletes were asked to vacate the stadium early. He returns after serving in Ladakh and succeeds Ashwani Kumar amid ongoing stray dog issues.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS Officer Who Was Shunted Out Of National Capital Over Dog-Walking Row, Appointed Delhi's Municipal Commissioner | X

New Delhi: A 1994-batch IAS officer, Sanjeev Khirwar, who was shunted out of Delhi in 2022 after a dog-walking controversy, has been appointed municipal commissioner of Delhi. Khirwar is likely to assume charge of the office on Thursday (January 22).

In 2022, the IAS officer drew criticism after allegations surfaced that athletes at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium complex were asked to leave earlier than the usual closing timings of 7 pm so that Khirwar could "walk his dog". The report regarding the incident was first published by The Indian Express.

Government's Order Appointing Sanjeev Khirwar As MCD Commissioner:

Sanjeev Khirwar's appointment as Delhi's Municipal Commissioner

Sanjeev Khirwar's appointment as Delhi's Municipal Commissioner | X

At the time of the incident, Khirwar was Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue). "We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted," The Indian Express had reported, quoting a coach as saying.

FPJ Shorts
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 22: Vidya Feels Proud Of The Sacrifice Ashish Made For His Father Mahadev
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 22: Vidya Feels Proud Of The Sacrifice Ashish Made For His Father Mahadev
Mayor Lottery At Mumbai's Mantralaya Decides Reservations For 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations, Mumbai Reserved For 'General Woman'; Check Full List
Mayor Lottery At Mumbai's Mantralaya Decides Reservations For 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations, Mumbai Reserved For 'General Woman'; Check Full List
WEF 2026: Maharashtra Govt's Solar Power Model For Farmers Draws Global Attention At Davos
WEF 2026: Maharashtra Govt's Solar Power Model For Farmers Draws Global Attention At Davos
CUET PG 2026: Extended Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
CUET PG 2026: Extended Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here

However, the IAS officer had denied these allegations as "absolutely incorrect". Then Thyagraj administrator Ajit Chaudhary had also reportedly dismissed the allegations.

Meanwhile, athletes had claimed that they used to practise till 8:30 pm, but were forced to leave the stadium by 7 pm, reported The Times of India. After the incident, Khirwar was transferred to Ladakh, where he served as principal secretary.

Read Also
SC Slams Maneka Gandhi For Remarks On Stray Dog Orders, Says Contempt Made But Spares Action
article-image

He reportedly handled departments, including health and medical education. He was transferred back to Delhi earlier this month as part of a major reshuffle of AGMUT-cadre IAS and IPS officers by the Union Home Ministry, reported TOI.

Khirwar will succeed a 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Ashwani Kumar. His appointment came amid the ongoing issue of stray dogs in Delhi.

Khirwar is a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. In 2022, his wife, Rinku Dugga, who is also an IAS officer, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti: Must-Visit These Revered Ganpati Temples In India On This Auspicious Occasion
Maghi Ganesh Jayanti: Must-Visit These Revered Ganpati Temples In India On This Auspicious Occasion
Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify...
Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify...
'Isse Bhagwan Khush Honge?': Viral Video Showing Man Pouring Litres Of Milk As 'Doodh Abhishek' In...
'Isse Bhagwan Khush Honge?': Viral Video Showing Man Pouring Litres Of Milk As 'Doodh Abhishek' In...
Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS Officer Who Was Shunted Out Of National Capital Over Dog-Walking Row, Appointed...
Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS Officer Who Was Shunted Out Of National Capital Over Dog-Walking Row, Appointed...
'Baccha Hai, Khilona Nahi': Noida Influencer Performs Luxury Car Stunts With Child On Roof - Watch...
'Baccha Hai, Khilona Nahi': Noida Influencer Performs Luxury Car Stunts With Child On Roof - Watch...