Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS Officer Who Was Shunted Out Of National Capital Over Dog-Walking Row, Appointed Delhi's Municipal Commissioner

New Delhi: A 1994-batch IAS officer, Sanjeev Khirwar, who was shunted out of Delhi in 2022 after a dog-walking controversy, has been appointed municipal commissioner of Delhi. Khirwar is likely to assume charge of the office on Thursday (January 22).

In 2022, the IAS officer drew criticism after allegations surfaced that athletes at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium complex were asked to leave earlier than the usual closing timings of 7 pm so that Khirwar could "walk his dog". The report regarding the incident was first published by The Indian Express.

Government's Order Appointing Sanjeev Khirwar As MCD Commissioner:

At the time of the incident, Khirwar was Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue). "We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted," The Indian Express had reported, quoting a coach as saying.

However, the IAS officer had denied these allegations as "absolutely incorrect". Then Thyagraj administrator Ajit Chaudhary had also reportedly dismissed the allegations.

Meanwhile, athletes had claimed that they used to practise till 8:30 pm, but were forced to leave the stadium by 7 pm, reported The Times of India. After the incident, Khirwar was transferred to Ladakh, where he served as principal secretary.

He reportedly handled departments, including health and medical education. He was transferred back to Delhi earlier this month as part of a major reshuffle of AGMUT-cadre IAS and IPS officers by the Union Home Ministry, reported TOI.

Khirwar will succeed a 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Ashwani Kumar. His appointment came amid the ongoing issue of stray dogs in Delhi.

Khirwar is a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. In 2022, his wife, Rinku Dugga, who is also an IAS officer, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.