India, Thailand and Germany threaten jail time for April Fool’s Day jokes on coronavirus

April Fool's Day is celebrated on the first of the month, but this year it’s different. In order to tackle rumours on coronavirus, India, Thailand and Germany have warned against spreading COVID-19 related misinformation on April Fool's Day.

On April Fool's Day usually people play tricks with other people and prank others for fun. But now countries have threatened jail time for those to spread rumours which could put lives at risk.

On Tuesday, in India, Maharashtra state's cyber security unit said it would take legal action against anyone spreading fake news on April Fools' Day.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wrote, "Tomorrow's April 1st. The annual tradition making an 'April Fool' of people has already begun on WhatsApp & social media. The state govt won't allow anyone to spread rumours/panic on Corona. I've instructed Maharashtra cyber security unit to act swiftly & strongly such miscreants."