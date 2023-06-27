India Summons Pakistan High Commission In Delhi Over Recent Attacks On Sikh Community Members

India summoned a senior diplomat of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged strong protest over recent attacks on Sikh community in Pakistan's. A Sikh shopkeeper was killed and another Sikh man injured in separate attacks within 48 hours in Pakistan's Peshawar. Manmohan Singh a shopkeeper was killed on Saturday evening, June 24, while Tarlok Singh survived an attack on his life. Tarlok Singh was injured after he survived an attack in Peshawar on Friday, June 23.
"India has summoned a senior diplomat of Pak High Commission in New Delhi & lodged a strong protest against killing of several minority Sikh community members. We had submitted an application for the same. Thanking the Govt of India for taking yet another step expressing solidarity with the Sikhs of Pakistan we appreciate our Govt’s demand that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports," tweeted BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Attacks on Sikh members in Pakistan's Peshawar
Manmohan Singh, a 35-year-old Sikh man in Peshawar was shot dead by unidentified gunmen, in a case of targetted killing on Saturday evening, June 24. Manmohan Singh, 35, was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar when some armed men attacked him near Guldara Chowk Kakshal, which comes under the jurisdiction of Yakka Toot police station. Though Singh was shifted to a hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctors.
Another Sikh man, Tarlok Singh, was injured after he sustained bullet wounds on his legs on Friday, June 23 . The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan was investigating the attack on Singh.
Attacks on members of Sikh community had once again led to debates on the safety of members of minority communities in Pakistan. Sikh bodies across the globe condemned the attack and called for action in the case.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)