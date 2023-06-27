India Summons Pakistan High Commission In Delhi Over Recent Attacks On Sikh Community Members

Manmohan Singh, a Sikh trader, was killed in Pakistan's Peshawar on June 24 | United Sikhs/Twitter

India summoned a senior diplomat of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged strong protest over recent attacks on Sikh community in Pakistan's. A Sikh shopkeeper was killed and another Sikh man injured in separate attacks within 48 hours in Pakistan's Peshawar. Manmohan Singh a shopkeeper was killed on Saturday evening, June 24, while Tarlok Singh survived an attack on his life. Tarlok Singh was injured after he survived an attack in Peshawar on Friday, June 23.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"India has summoned a senior diplomat of Pak High Commission in New Delhi & lodged a strong protest against killing of several minority Sikh community members. We had submitted an application for the same. Thanking the Govt of India for taking yet another step expressing solidarity with the Sikhs of Pakistan we appreciate our Govt’s demand that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports," tweeted BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Attacks on Sikh members in Pakistan's Peshawar

Manmohan Singh, a 35-year-old Sikh man in Peshawar was shot dead by unidentified gunmen, in a case of targetted killing on Saturday evening, June 24. Manmohan Singh, 35, was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar when some armed men attacked him near Guldara Chowk Kakshal, which comes under the jurisdiction of Yakka Toot police station. Though Singh was shifted to a hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Another Sikh man, Tarlok Singh, was injured after he sustained bullet wounds on his legs on Friday, June 23 . The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan was investigating the attack on Singh.

Attacks on members of Sikh community had once again led to debates on the safety of members of minority communities in Pakistan. Sikh bodies across the globe condemned the attack and called for action in the case.