Pakistan: Sikh Man Shot Dead In Peshawar, Another Injured In Separate Attack; Suspected Killers Held

Manmohan Singh was killed in Pakistan on June 24 | United Sikhs/Twitter

Pakistan police on Sunday arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of a Sikh man here who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen, in a probable case of targetted killing. Manmohan Singh, 35, was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar when some armed men attacked him near Guldara Chowk Kakshal, which comes under the jurisdiction of Yakka Toot police station. This is the latest incident of targeted attacks against minority communities in Pakistan. Though Singh was shifted to a hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctors, police said. Some suspects have been arrested in the murder of Singh, Ashfaq Anwar, the city police chief in Peshawar told reporters.

Second incident of armed attack on a Sikh man in the Yakka Toot area in the last 48 hours.



The police chief said that they are close to arresting the main accused involved in the murder. Police have been directed to ensure the protection of life and property of law-abiding citizens in the province. They are investigating the case from different angles. This is the second incident of armed attack on a Sikh man in the Yakka Toot area in the last 48 hours. A Sikh man was injured after he sustained bullet wounds on his legs on Friday. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) is investigating the armed attack on Sikh trader Tarlok Singh who was injured in the attack on Friday.

BJP spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa released a video and spoke about the attacks on Sikhs in Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I request @DrSJaishankar Ji and Mr JP Singh, Jt Secretary, @MEAIndia (PAI) to address the issue of safety of Sikhs in Pakistan. I urge Govt of India to address this issue with @GovtofPakistan," tweeted Sirsa, sharing a picture of the letter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar

The police believe that two attacks on Sikh men in Peshawar within 48 hours may be target killings but the real facts would come after thorough investigations. A Sikh businessman was shot dead in the city by unknown assailants in March. About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar.



Most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies. In September last year, a well-known Sikh Hakeem' (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar.

2018 targeted killing



In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city. In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was also killed in Peshawar. Hindus form the biggest minority community in the Muslim-majority country.

Muslims account for about 96 per cent of Pakistan's 207 million population, Hindus 2.1 per cent and Christians about 1.6 per cent according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan estimates. The majority of Pakistan's 75-lakh Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim residents.

Read Also Pakistan: Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Peshawar as unabated attacks on minorities continue