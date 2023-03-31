Pakistan: Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Peshawar as unabated attacks on minorities continue

Incidents of people from minorities being killed in Pakistan do not seem to be stopping. In Peshwar's Dir Colony on Friday, unidentified gunmen shot and killed a Sikh shopkeeper named Dayal Singh. According to the city police, a group of men arrived at Singh's shop at approximately 3 pm, discharged their firearms at him, and promptly left the area.

The Peshawar killing occurred a day after a Hindu doctor was deliberately targeted and killed in Karachi. Dr. Birbal Genani, a respected eye specialist and senior health director of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), was fatally shot on Thursday while returning home from his clinic near Layari in Karachi.

The police are currently investigating the killing, and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has requested a report on the incident.

In a separate incident last week in Sindh's Ghotki district, police officials allegedly beat Hindu restaurant owners for "violating Ramzan ordinance" by selling biryani during Ramadan.

A video of the incident, which shows SHO Kabil Bhayo striking shopkeepers, including Hindu men, surfaced online. The Sindh Human Rights Commission took note of the incident and demanded action against the officer, resulting in the SHO's suspension.

