India strongly rejects USCIRF report on religious freedom; says 'misrepresentation has reached new levels'

The centre has strongly rejected a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that has listed India to a list of countries seen as systematic and egregious violators and sanction Indian government agencies and officials responsible for it.

"We reject the observations, its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels. We regard it as an organization of particular concern and will treat it accordingly,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Tuesday night released its 2020 Annual Report, documenting significant developments during 2019, including remarkable progress in Sudan and a sharp downward turn in India, and making recommendations to enhance the U.S. government’s promotion of freedom of religion or belief abroad in 2020.