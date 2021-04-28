India sets new global record with 3.6 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases; single day death toll above 3,000 for the first time

For the first time ever, India's COVID-19 death toll has crossed the three thousand mark, even as the total number of new cases sets a global record. On Wednesday morning, India reported 3,60,960 new cases and 3,293 deaths - both all time high numbers for the country. At the same time, there were 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of active cases has now risen to 29.78 lakh while the cumulative death toll now stands above the two lakh mark. This is also the seventh day in a row that the country has reported more than three lakh cases per day.