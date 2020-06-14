India sees record single-day spike of 11,929 cases; total COVID-19 case tally at 3,20,922

Amit Shah, who chaired a meeting attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, said the central government is committed to check COVID-19 spread in Delhi and keep the national capital safe.

Gujarat, on the other hand, has 5,706 active coronavirus cases and 15,883 cured/discharged/migrated patients. 1,448 deaths due to the infection have been reported from the state.

A total of 499 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 4,948, according to the state Health Department. The state's recovery rate is over 60 per cent and 8,268 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, with 454 new COVID-19 positive cases, the count in West Bengal went up to 10,698 including 463 fatalities and 5693 active cases according to the State Health Department today. The discharge rate in State stands at 42.45 per cent.

Rajasthan has 12,401 confirmed cases of the infection, including a staggering 9,337 cured and discharged patients while just 2,782 active cases are present in the state. 282 deaths have been reported so far in the state.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 31 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 1,816. While in Andhra Pradesh the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 4,841 including 2,034 active cases and 84 deaths so far.

The Centre on Sunday said that six Indian companies -- Hetero, Cipla, BDR, Jubilant, Mylan and Dr Reddy's Labs -- have applied to Indian Drug Regulatory Agency, Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for permission to manufacture and market the Remdesivir drug in India. The Health Ministry said that drug Remdesivir has been included as an "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency use on COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence that there will be a vaccine for the deadly disease very soon. Addressing a 'Gujarat Jan Samvad' rally via video conference, Gadkari said that the corona crisis will not last long and scientists will develop a vaccine soon.