Nepal’s Upper House endorses proposal to include Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in map; voting on Tuesday

On Sunday, the Upper House of the Nepal Parliament endorsed a proposal seeking consideration on Amendment Bill to include the new map of the country in the Constitution. The new map lays claim to Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura -- three strategically key areas along the Indian border.

A day earlier, on Saturday, the Nepal Parliament had passed the amendment to include the new map in the Constitution of Nepal.

News agency ANI reported that formal voting will be held on Tuesday.