Nepal’s Upper House endorses proposal to include Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in map; voting on Tuesday

On Sunday, the Upper House of the Nepal Parliament endorsed a proposal seeking consideration on Amendment Bill to include the new map of the country in the Constitution. The new map lays claim to Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura -- three strategically key areas along the Indian border.
A day earlier, on Saturday, the Nepal Parliament had passed the amendment to include the new map in the Constitution of Nepal.
News agency ANI reported that formal voting will be held on Tuesday.
India on the other hand has condemned the decision, with Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava calling it an untenable "artificial enlargement of claims".
"This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues," Srivastava said on Saturday.
Earlier on June 9, the Nepal Parliament had unanimously endorsed a proposal to consider the bill. At the same time, a nine-member team had also been formed to collect historical facts and evidence related to the area.
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had said on Wednesday in the Parliament that the country would "get back the land occupied by India through holding a dialogue."
